Sword Art Online to Unveil Special Asuna Figure at Upcoming Event

The world of Sword Art Online may exist within a life or death scenario involving massively multiplayer online role playing games, but that didn’t stop love from blooming between Kirito and the love of his life Asuna. Not playing second fiddle to her beau, Asuna made a name for herself in the digital world and continues to fight alongside the male protagonist throughout the latest adventures of the third season. Now, to celebrate the character, Sword Art Online has debuted a special figure for Asuna in conjunction with the tenth anniversary of the franchise.

Anime News Network shared the upcoming designs for the figure via their Official Twitter Account, showing off what is sure to be another worthy addition to any fan’s collection when it comes to Sword Art Online:

With the tenth anniversary of the popular anime franchise and the second half of the third season debuting this fall, there couldn’t be a better time to release new merchandise for Sword Art Online. Aside from simply the figure, the franchise is also releasing an interactive exhibit, a brand new sort story, and some new cover artwork to boot!

Sword Art Online was originally created by Reki Kawahara with illustrations provided by abec for ASCII Media Works’ Dengeki Bunko line in 2009. The series follows a boy named Kirito after he and thousands of gamers get trapped in a virtual reality video game known as Sword Art Online. The gamers must band together to defeat the game’s final level to escape, but Kirito and his guild learn there is more behind their prison than they were originally told.

If you have yet to catch the new season of Sword Art Online’s anime adaptation, the original Japanese release of Sword Art Online: Alicization can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. The English dub of the series is now airing Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block. The series will be returning for the second half of its Alicization season with War of Underworld in October.