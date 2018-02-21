‘Sword Art Online’ AR App Takes You Inside Its Universe

The technology behind Sword Art Online is a complicated thing. The franchise is all about virtual reality gaming and how advanced tech can change more than just gamers. The real-world isn't quite ready to roll out those kinds of consoles, but it is taking some steps.

After all, a new Sword Art Online app is live right now, and its AR features help bring users into the anime's universe.

If you happen to be in Japan, there is a new app you need to download. Tokyo Anime Tourism is hosting a special AR event in conjunction with Sword Art Online to hype the series. The organization is doing a Digital Stamp Rally to encourage tourists to visit specific sites around Tokyo, and this Sword Art Online app will allow Kirito to guide them.

As you can see above, fans have started sharing video of the AR app. The application lets fans interact with Sword Art Online characters at some augmented-reality hotspots around Tokyo. People such as Asuna can be summoned via your smartphone to talk to you about the tourist point, and users can even leave information about themselves on the app for others to find.

If you hit enough of these tourist hotspots, fans will get some real-world prizes. Points are logged for each location, and if you acquire enough of them, you can redeem prizes like pins, towels, collectible cards, and more.

For those unfamiliar with Sword Art Online, the series was originally created by Reki Kawahara with illustrations provided by abec. The series follows a boy named Kirito after he and thousands of gamers get trapped in a virtual reality video game known as Sword Art Online. The gamers must band together to defeat the game's final level to escape, but Kirito and his guild learn there is more behind their prison than they were originally told.

Do you hope this Sword Art Online event gets adapted for the US one day?Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!