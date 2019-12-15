Sword Art Online Shares Heartbreaking Kirito, Asuna Reunion

Sword Art Online has been pretty rough to Kirito lately as the Alicization arc unfolding in the series’ third season has seen some terrible things happen to him. After being attacked and put into a coma in the real world, War of Underworld has seen Kirito experience a second coma on top of that in the Underworld that’s left him completely unable to move his body. But the worst thing about this is that his mind is still there, but can’t quite make his body move. It’s why his latest reunion with Asuna was especially heartbreaking.

Episode 10 of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld sees Asuna finally make her way into the Underworld, and she finally comes face to face with Kirito. But unfortunately, all he can do in her presence is cry and attempt to hug her.

Time passes by at a much different rate in the Underworld, and a previous episode of the series explained that Kirito has been stuck in this virtual world for over two years at this point despite only a few weeks passing in the real world. So Asuna’s seeing Kirito for the first time hits her pretty hard because she’s never quite seen Kirito this helpless.

It’s been explained that Kirito’s body functions as normal in his current state, but it’s like his mind can’t remember his purpose for being in the underworld. It seems that his emotions are in tact as well as soon as he sees Asuna, the comatose Kirito begins to mumble and try and call out her name. This happens as tears roll down his face, and Asuna can only cry in return.

The newest opening theme for the series teases that Kirito will be up and fighting again in due time, but Asuna being there and getting the most active reaction out Kirito than he's shown over the last few episodes is a step in the right direction.