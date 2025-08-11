Sorry, Solo Leveling, but 2025’s Best Anime Has Officially Been Crowned (& It’s Not What You Think)

Whenever a new anime is released, fans flock to call it “the GOAT” and the best anime of the year. Well, for one show each year, the latter title is true. In 2025, many will likely hail Season 2 of Solo Leveling as the best anime of the year. After all, it smashed Crunchyroll viewing records, and was so successful that it pushed the middling first season on to win Crunchyroll’s Anime of the Year Award, against Dandadan, The Apothecary Diaries, and Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, no less. But this year, Solo Leveling Season 2 won’t be taking home the title of Best Anime of 2025, as fans have decided that another, far more unexpected series is more deserving. Following its Winter 2025 Season 2 debut, we’ve had the hype filled Solo Leveling Spring. Now it’s time for the far more melancholy Takopi’s Original Sin Summer!

That’s right, Takopi’s Original Sin is the best anime of 2025, at least so far. That’s not just the hyperbolic opinion of a single (albeit not completely unbiased) writer, as the anime fandom as a whole has made it so. When a new episode of an anime is released, fans often flock to MyAnimeList and IMDb to share their own reviews. On the former, Takopi’s Original Sin sits just beneath The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 (2025’s only other anime to rank so high), but crucially, they both bear a stellar 8.92 and rank #20 among the all-time bests. On the latter site, Takopi’s Original Sin has gained the highest rating of any 2025 anime. In fact, the series has been so beloved by fans, it’s broken a major anime milestone.

Takopi’s Original Sin Is the Best Anime of 2025 (& Beyond)

When Takopi’s Original Sin premiered on June 27th, fans were quickly enamored with the devastating anime. After viewers wiped away the tears from their eyes (there’s no shame in crying over a good anime), they flocked to IMDb and bestowed the premiere episode a phenomenal 9.6 rating. The hype continued into Episode 2, as the even darker episode also earned a 9.6 rating.

Over its six episodes, the series earned continuously high ratings, capping out at 9.7 for its fifth episode. The series came to a close after Episode 6, and, in doing so, broke an anime record on IMDb. Takopi’s Original Sin is officially the first anime to have every episode rated 9.0 or higher on IMDb. Of course, this is made slightly easier by the series only having six episodes. But to maintain such high quality for an entire season is still a remarkable feat.

Takopi’s Original Sin Is the Best Anime You’ll Never Watch Again

If there’s one word fans would use to describe Takopi’s Original Sin, it’s undoubtedly “dark.” The first episode opens with a content warning, and it’s almost not enough of a warning for the harrowing journey the series takes us on.

For the five people who haven’t watched it yet, Takopi’s Original Sin follows the titular alien Takopi, who comes from Happy Planet. After crash landing on Earth, they find Shizuka Kuze, a young girl who is bullied at school and has an even worse home life. Takopi makes it their mission to cheer up Shizuka. But, Takopi comes from a planet where sadness doesn’t exist, leading to a winding and emotional journey as Takopi learns the true complexity of human emotions.