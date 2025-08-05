Crunchyroll’s Darkest Anime Just Set a Record No Other Anime Has Touched

The anime released on Crunchyroll this year so far has been one hit after another. The year kicked off with the return of Solo Leveling Season 2, which continued breaking records and even surpassed the juggernaut One Piece in user ratings on the platform, becoming the highest-rated anime on the service with an almost perfect score. However, at the start of summer, Crunchyroll also dropped an anime with the darkest theme the platform has featured in recent years. From the release of its first episode, Takopi’s Original Sin made a lasting impression with its haunting plot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With each new episode, the anime continued to grip fans through its deepening darkness, and following the release of all six episodes of this mini-series, Takopi’s Original Sin achieved a feat no anime has ever reached before. All six episodes hold an IMDb rating of over 9 stars, making it the first anime ever to secure and sustain such consistently high ratings on the website. Each episode has received over five thousand user ratings, with the penultimate episode reaching a high of 9.7 and the third episode holding the lowest at 9.3, as of this writing. Many factors contributed to this sleeper hit’s success, but it’s evident that its compelling narrative is what propelled the fans to shower the series with love.

Crunchyroll’s Takopi’s Original Sin Secures Over 9 Rating on Every Episode on IMDb

TBS

Since its beginning, Takopi’s Original Sin has featured a plot that captivates the audience and keeps them eagerly anticipating what will happen next. While deeply emotional themes such as bullying, suicide, and violent behavior form the core of the series, it is elevated to an entirely new level by centering on primary school children. Shizuka’s act of taking her own life in the pilot episode delivers the initial shock to viewers, but it is Marina’s accidental death at the hands of Takopi in the second episode that truly propels the story forward, forcing the alien to begin understanding complex human emotions in his quest to make a human smile.

Although these events alone were enough to make the series stand out, the penultimate episode presents a strikingly dark plot twist that pushes the audience even further into examining the story through a realistic lens, questioning the morality of human behavior. With its grounded themes and layered storytelling, the series has resonated deeply with audiences, helping it achieve a record-setting milestone no other anime has reached before. It is also clear that the series’s short run contributed significantly to this achievement. Nonetheless, Takopi’s Original Sin reaching this milestone is no small feat, and it is made possible by Taizan 5’s exceptional storytelling, which delivers one of the most impactful morals a fictional series can offer.