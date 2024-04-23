That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Ends Spin-Off Due to Artist's Health

Isekai anime has become a hot ticket item in recent years when it comes to all things anime, and That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime is a top example of the genre. Focusing on a protagonist who finds themselves transported to a magical world where they are forced to start from the ground floor as a monstrous slime, the franchise became popular enough to receive spin-off series. Unfortunately, it would seem that the popular spin-off, "The Ways of Monster Nation", has come to an end due to the creator's health issues.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime has garnered some big spin-off series in its time, though Monster Nation was considered by many manga readers as one of the best. The series first began in 2016 and created a handful of volumes to explore new parts of the Isekai world. With the Isekai recently starting its third season, it's unfortunate that this spin-off won't receive a proper ending and here's hoping that creator Okagiri Koharu is able to overcome their health issues.

The Ways Of Monster Nation Ends

Comic Ride, the publisher of the spin-off in Japan, issued an official statement regarding Okagiri Koharu's health issues and the end of That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime's spin-off series, "Thank you for always reading Comic Ride. 'That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: The Way of the Monster Country' has been on hiatus for a long time due to Okagiri Koharu's health issues. We have been exploring ways to resume serialization with the author, but it has become difficult to resume serialization with a full lineup, so we have decided to end the serialization. We sincerely apologize to the readers who have been looking forward to the resumption of the series. Thank you very much for your readership so far."

If this is your first time hearing about the That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime spin-off, here's an official description for The Ways of Monster Nation from publisher Yen Press, "Framea's continuing her exploration of Tempest in the search for three-star worthy sights, experiences, and attractions. But this time around, she's got her hands full with outlandish requests from Rimuru Tempest himself! Between escorting some terrifying demons around town, high-stakes aquatic activities, and even war on the horizon, Framea's doing all she can just to keep up. One thing is certain: Life in Tempest is anything but boring!"