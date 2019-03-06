‘That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime’ OVA Delayed

If you were hoping to see more of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (“Slime”) this month, then prepare to be let down. It turns out the anime’s planned OVA is being delayed, and it has been pushed back quite a bit.

According to new reports, Slime was meant to put out a special OVA this month. The release was slated for March 29, but the series’ team has confirmed the special will be pushed back until the winter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The anime’s official website confirmed the series’ limited-edition volume 11 bundle has been canceled. This package was meant to include the OVA DVD, but it will now be released with the manga’s limited-edition volume 13 bundle. That item will go on sale this December, so fans have to wait things out for several more months (via ANN).

As for why the delay was made, the anime’s studio simply said “various circumstances” in the DVD production process forced the shift.

Currently, Slime is up to watch on sites like Crunchyroll subtitled while Funimation will do an English dub of the popular series. Having debuted last October, Slime will air episode 23 on March 11 before two filler episodes follow. Slime will reach its finale on March 25 before its newly delayed OVA goes live in December.

For those unfamiliar with this title, Slime is based off a popular light novel series by author Fuse and artist Mitz Vah. The book was published between 2013 and 2016 before a manga adaptation was ordered by Kodansha that is on-going. Slime follows the life of Satoru Mikami, a 37-year-old office worker down on is luck. After being killed during a mugging gone wrong, Mikami wakes up reincarnated in a new world as a slime monster who can devour others. This new life gives Mikami the chance to make something of himself, and he embarks on a journey to help a friend finally free themselves and makes new friends along the way.

Have you checked out this fantastical anime yet…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!