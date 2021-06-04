The Ancient Magus' Bride Debuts First Trailer for New Anime

The Ancient Magus' Bride has debuted the first trailer and cast additions for its new anime project! Kore Yamazaki's original manga series first had its anime adaptation run back in 2017-2018, and the 24 episode series was such a hit that fans have been wanting to see more of the WIT Studio produced anime ever since. Surprisingly, fans will be getting that wish fulfilled soon enough as The Ancient Magus' Bride has confirmed it will be returning for a new OAD (original anime disc) project coinciding with the release of Volumes 16-18 of the manga in Japan.

This new OAD series is being touted as the "first part" of a new anime endeavor for the series, and will feature an original story from series creator Kore Yamazaki herself. This new anime, The Ancient Magus' Bride: The Boy from the West and the Knight of the Blue Storm, will be debuting its first part with Volume 16 later this September, and you can check out the first trailer for this new anime from the series' official Twitter account below (or in the video above):

Joining the series for this new anime project is Hiromi Igarashi as Gabriel and Aoi Ichikawa as the mysterious boy seen in the trailer. Set before Chise enrolls in The College, Kazuaki Terasawa will be directing the anime at Studio Kafka, a brand new studio made just for this new anime project. Aya Takaha and Yoko Yonaiyama return to write the script for the new anime, Hirotaka Kat returns as character designer, and Junichi Matsumoto returns to compose the music.

The second and third parts of this new project is slated for a release in 2022, so we'll likely see even more details about this release in the coming months.