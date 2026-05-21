Boruto Turns Naruto’s Most Criticized Trait Into One of Its Biggest Strengths

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex continues to thrive with its newest releases, and in the latest chapter, it employs one annoying trait from the original Naruto series in a way that has fans saying nothing but good things about it. The Naruto series has gone down as one of the most iconic anime ever made, delivering the kind of ninja fantasy story Western fans had wished for generations. However, that doesn’t mean the series was perfect. Naruto was filled with flaws that were often reflected through its story and characters. One character who received the most criticism throughout the series was undoubtedly the female member of Team 7, Sakura Haruno.

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For most of the series, Sakura was portrayed as a stereotypical female character whose existence revolved around her affection for the handsome male lead. Many conflicts surrounding her character were built around this trope as well. Her obsession with Sasuke Uchiha often became frustrating because her actions rarely contributed anything meaningful beyond reinforcing the idea that she had little else going for her. Boruto: Two Blue Vortex revisits Sakura’s traits through her daughter, but it does so with elements that make this once-annoying trope far more compelling, to the point that fans are actually loving the romantic aspect Sakura always tried to portray.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Enhances Sakura’s Most Annoying Trope From the Original Series

Image courtesy of Shueisha

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 34, titled “Used to It,” features Sarada Uchiha regaining consciousness and learning that her eyesight is deteriorating, with continued use of her Mangekyo Sharingan potentially leading to complete blindness. The reasonable response would have been for her to stop using the power and search for alternatives. However, Sarada firmly states that she will continue using her abilities even if it means losing her vision entirely. Instead of scolding her daughter and rejecting her decision, Sakura Haruno accepts her resolve and says she understands why Sarada wants to protect Boruto Uzumaki, clearly speaking from her own past experiences. Through this situation, Sarada strongly embodies her mother’s role from the original series, yet it doesn’t feel annoying in the slightest.

That is largely because, unlike Sakura, Sarada has consistently shown logic behind her decisions, especially when it comes to Boruto. To the rest of the world, Boruto is seen as a villain, when in reality, he was turned into one through Omnipotence after his life was swapped with Kawaki’s. For reasons still unknown, Sarada remains unaffected by this phenomenon, which means every emotional decision she makes carries genuine logical weight that never feels frustrating to viewers. Instead, fans actively root for her because she is one of the few people who truly understands Boruto’s reality and the position he has been forced into.

Meanwhile, the element of Sarada’s affection toward Boruto also never feels forced or reduced to slapstick comedy. Instead, it has developed naturally alongside the progression of the series. Her growth, feelings toward Boruto, and willingness to risk everything for him are built on strong emotional and logical foundations that require no extra justification. Because of that, her affection has evolved into one of the most compelling aspects of the series. This proves that the Boruto series did not suddenly turn one of the most criticized traits of Naruto into a strength overnight, but rather carefully built that foundation over hundreds of chapters. It will be exciting to see how Sarada continues using her powers for Boruto’s sake, though it feels unlikely that she will completely lose her eyesight, especially with the series potentially having bigger surprises planned for her character.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Might Be Planning a Major Upgrade for Its Prominent Uchiha Through a Love Trope

Image courtesy of Shueisha

Given that Sarada Uchiha is the prominent Uchiha of the story, there is little chance that the series plans to nerf or sideline her this early, especially when she has yet to receive a stage fully dedicated to her character. Because of that, there is a strong possibility that she is being set up for a major power upgrade, and the series could approach it in multiple ways. One possibility is through Boruto’s unique emphasis on scientific advancement. With Amado remaining in Konoha as its leading scientist, he could potentially develop new technology for Sarada’s eyes, giving her scientifically enhanced implants that provide a cyberpunk-like evolution to her Uchiha abilities.

However, the series could also lean further into the emotional foundation of the Uchiha clan’s power progression. While Naruto often used trauma as the trigger for Mangekyo Sharingan evolution, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has already tied Sarada’s growth to her emotions and desire to protect others. That concept could be explored even further, potentially granting Sarada another evolution that not only resolves her eyesight issue but also establishes her as a truly unique Uchiha. The current direction of the story makes it clear that Boruto is preparing a major upgrade for Sarada, and it may arrive through an emotional element tied to love, a trait fans once found frustrating in Naruto, but one that Boruto has gradually transformed into one of its strengths.

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