The Complete Dragon Ball Manga Box Sets Are Cheaper Than Ever

If you want to get caught up on the Dragon Ball manga that started it all, you can do it in a big way today. Amazon has the entire Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z saga on sale right now for an all-time low price. The sets include all 16 and 26 volumes respectively, along with an exclusive poster and collector’s booklet.

At the time of writing, you can pre-order the Dragon Ball Complete Box Set for $81.19 (42% off) with shipping slated for June 4th. The Dragon Ball Z Complete Box Set is available to pre-order here for $127.59 (42% off) with the same June 4th release date. Note that both box sets are covered by Amazon’s pre-order price guarantee, so you won’t be charged until they ship and you’ll automatically get the biggest discount that occurs between the time that you order and the release date. Odds are this is that discount, so lock it in while you can. The official description for both sets is available below.

Dragon Ball Complete Box Set: Vols. 1-16: The Dragon Ball Complete Box Set contains all 16 volumes of the original manga that kicked off the global phenomenon. Also includes an exclusive double-sided poster and collector’s booklet featuring fun Dragon Ball trivia and guides as well as an interview with its legendary creator.

Legend has it that if all seven of the precious orbs called “Dragon Balls” are gathered together, an incredibly powerful dragon god will appear to grant one wish. Unfortunately, the orbs are scattered across the world, making them extremely difficult to collect. Enter 16-year-old Bulma, a scientific genius who has constructed a radar to detect the exact locations of the Dragon Balls. She’s on a mission to find all seven orbs, but first she must convince young Son Goku to join her on her quest. With a monkey tail, superhuman strength and a magic staff for a weapon, Son Goku is ready to set out on the adventure of a lifetime…

Dragon Ball Z Complete Box Set: Vols. 1-26: The Dragon Ball Z Complete Box Set contains all 26 volumes of the manga that propelled the global phenomenon that started with Dragon Ball into one of the world’s most recognizable and best-selling manga. Also includes an exclusive double-sided poster and collector’s booklet featuring fun Dragon Ball Z trivia and guides as well as an interview with its legendary creator.

Son Goku is the greatest hero on Earth. Five years after defeating the demon king Piccolo, he’s grown up and had a family—he’s married, and he has a child, Son Gohan. But what is the real reason for Goku’s incredible strength? A visitor from outer space arrives bearing terrible news—Goku is an alien, and the visitor, Raditz, is Goku’s brother! When Raditz turns out to be a ruthless killer, Goku must fight his incredibly strong brother to save his family and the entire human race. A surprising alliance may be Earth’s last hope: Goku will team up with his old enemy Piccolo…archenemies united to save the world!

