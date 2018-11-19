‘The Disastrous Life of Saiki K’ Final Anime Reveals New Poster

Shuichi Aso’s The Disastrous Life of Saiki K came to an end earlier this year, but the series will be returning for one final anime outing, so don’t be gloomy Saiki K fans!

The new anime is said to be a “concluding” project for the series, and has released a new poster for fans to sink their teeth into.

Not much yet is known about the nature of the final anime, but it was briefly teased shortly after the end of the anime’s second season. Setting out to adapt the final chapters of the series and following the school’s trip to Oshimai-city, the newest poster for the final anime is an extension of a poster previously revealed last month.

The extension here features Kusuo Saiki’s older brother, Kusuke (who will be voiced by Kenji Nojima), Reita Toritsuka (Natsuki Hanae), and even Cat Tank. The previous poster only featured the members of Kusuo’s class, so fans of the series will be happy to see these three elements will be making an appearance as well.

Along with this is a tease that more information about the final anime project will be revealed at a special event in December. On December 1 in Japan, several members of the anime’s voice cast will make an appearance during the BelleSalle Takadanobaba event in Tokyo.

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K was first created by Shuichi Aso for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. The story follows Kusuo Saiki, a high school student who was born with psychic abilities. Having to wear antenna on his head to subdue his power, Saiki struggles to live a normal life and chooses to hide his abilities around his classmates in order to do so. The series was adapted into an anime series by J.C. Staff, and has been licensed for an English broadcast release by Funimation. A live-action film version of the series released in October 2017 as well.

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. was one of the most popular gag manga series to come out of the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, so each new season of the anime has been received well critically and commercially. The finale anime will certainly be bittersweet as the series comes to its end, but will no doubt draw lots of attention.