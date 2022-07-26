The Dragon Prince Season 4 Poster Released

The Dragon Prince is getting ready to make its return to Netflix for the highly anticipated fourth season, and the series has released its first poster to help celebrate! Wonderstorm and Bardel Entertainment's original animated series wrapped up its third season with the announcement that the franchise would be returning not just with a fourth season, but has been locked in with a full seven season order with Netflix. This will allow the team behind the series to fully flesh out their seven planned sagas, but there are still a number of mysteries as to what we can expect to see from this new era of the franchise.

It was officially revealed earlier this year that The Dragon Prince Season 4 will have the subtitle of "Mystery of Aaravos" as the titular mysterious figure makes their move with the new episodes, but there's still much we don't know about what to expect. Fans have seen how influential the figure has been for the third season, but the first poster released for the fourth season teases that they will be pulling the strings behind a lot of what's next. You can check out the first poster for The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Aaravos below:

The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Aaravos currently does not have a set release date, but will be launching with Netflix some time this November. Series creators Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond spoke to ComicBook.com's Jamie Lovett last year about the progress on the new seasons and other projects they currently in the works. Ehasz opened up about the kinds of themes fans will get to see unfold in the fourth season:

"I will say this: Wouldn't it be great if returning an egg to a mother that lost their egg or returning the baby dragon could cause world peace?," Ehasz began. "Wouldn't that be great? Well, it's a step in the right direction, but the conflicts and complications of Xadia are deep, and I think you can probably speculate about different characters who have different levels of idealism and believe that change should come quickly."

