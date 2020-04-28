The God of High School's New Trailer Looks Impossibly Good

The God of High School may not have come from Japan, but its anime looks impossibly good thanks to its latest trailer. The series was born in South Korea and follows the life of several students who wish to be known as the most powerful high schooler in the country. Crunchyroll and Webtoon teamed up with MAPPA Studios in Japan to create an anime for the beloved manhwa, and it is breathtakingly impressive to put simply.

For those who do not know, the most recent trailer for the anime went live not long ago. The God of High School shared a full-length trailer introducing more of its staff and stars. The video, which can be seen above, showcases the gorgeous action sequences seeded in the anime. And if The God of High School has much to say, then those fight scenes barely scratch the surface of what's to come.

The trailer begins with the lead Jin Mori standing before his mentor looking all sad. With headgear covering his brown locks, Mori is encouraged to train harder than ever, and that advice sticks with the kid. The next time the trailer pans to the boy, he is a full-grown teenager, and he has clearly been practicing street fighting and then some.

The God of High School also introduces some other key characters in this trailer such as Han Daewi and Yoo Mira. These two may be students just like Mori, but they are in a league of their own when it comes to challenging the God of High School competition. They have their respective skills, and Mira is only slightly less scary when she is fantasizing about shirtless boys.

You can check out some of the key frames from the trailer in the slides below! A full cast and crew list can also be found for those curious about the anime's executives:

Cast

Jin Mori: Tatsumaru Tachibana (Toratarou Kobayashi in Case File nº221: Kabukicho)

Han Daewi: Kentaro Kumagai (Haruhiko Takase in Tsuredure Children, Theo Cornaro in Record of Grancrest War)

Yoo Mira: Ayaka Ohashi (Ran Shibuki in Aikatsu!, Aki Adagaki in Masamune-kun's Revenge)

Park Mujin: Daisuke Namikawa (Hisoka in Hunter x Hunter)

Gang Manseok: Tomokazu Sugita (Gintoki in Gintama)

Commissioner O: Yuki Kaida (Taro in Hanaukyo Maid Team)

Commissioner P: Asami Tano (Nori in Sword Art Online II)

Commissioner Q: Kenji Hamada (Enishi in Hanasaku Iroha)

Commissioner R: Chikahiro Kobayashi (Legoshi in BEASTARS)

Announcer T: Tomokazu Seki (Kyo Soma in Fruits Basket)

Staff

Created by Yongje Park

Director: Sunghoo Park (GARO -VANISHING LINE-)

Series composition: Kiyoko Yoshimura

Character design: Manabu Akita (key animation on Kakegurui, Terror in Resonance, Rage of Bahamut, and more)

Art director: Kuniko Iwatani/Sachiko Nishiguchi

Color Coordination: Ami Kutsuna

Director of photography: Shigeki Asakawa (Hunter x Hunter: Phantom Rouge, Devils' Line)

Editing: Satoshi Aihara

Music: Arisa Okehazama

Sound director: Kisuke Koizumi

Sound effects: Katsuhiro Nakano

Music producer: Yoshiki Kobayashi

Animation by MAPPA (Yuri!!! on ICE, Rage of Bahamut, Dororo)

Management by SOLA ENTERTAINMENT

Produced by Crunchyroll

