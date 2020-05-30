The God of High School Releases New Trailer

The God of High School will be the second of the major WEBTOON series getting an anime adaptation this year, and it showed off what to expect in this debut with a new trailer highlighting the slate of characters in the new series. Crunchyroll announced a special partnership with WEBTOON that will take a few of their most popular web comics and gives them a full adaptation. This began with SIU's Tower of God during the Spring 2020 anime season, and if The God of High School is anything like this first anime endeavor then fans are in for a great ride.

Yongje Park's The God of High School will be getting its anime premiere this July as part of the Summer 2020 anime season, and it will be directed by Sunghoo Park for Studio MAPPA with Kakegurui's Manabu Akita designing the characters. This trailer gives us a better look at the central cast's set of skills too.

The series will feature Tatsumaru Tachibana as Jin Mori, Kentaro Kumagai as Han Daewi, and Ayaka Ohsaki as Yoo Mira, Daisuke Namikawa as Park Mujin, Tomokazu Sugita as Gang Manseok, Yuki Kaida as Commissioner O, Asami Tano as Commissioner P, Kenji Hamada as Commissioner Q, Chikahiro Kobayashi as Commissioner R, and Tomokazu Seki as Announcer T.

Crunchyroll officially describes the series as such, "This action-packed series follows a high schooler and his friends as they compete in an epic tournament, borrowing power directly from the gods and uncovering a mysterious organization along the way… With the promise of their heart's deepest desires, motivating their tournament victory."

The God of High School is only one of many planned WEBTOON anime releases as part of the new slate of Crunchyroll Original anime series which also includes the previously mentioned Tower of God and Noblesse: Awakening among many other original projects not adapting a previously popular webcomic series. The God of High School is certainly an interesting pick seeing where it eventually leads in the original, so anime fans are in for a treat if this initial run pays off!

