The Irregular at Magic High School Greenlights New TV Anime

A new anime sequel has been announced for The Irregular at Magic High School! Tsutomu Sato‘s original light novel series turned anime adaptation is now in the midst of celebrating its 10th Anniversary. This led to not only two seasons of the full anime, but a new spin-off series and a special anime project debuting for the New Year’s Day holiday that steps back into the past of the Shiba siblings. With this newest anime feature making its debut over the holiday, the future of the anime franchise has been set as well with an official continuation.

With the premiere of The Irregular at Magic High School: Reminiscence Arc over the holiday, the official Twitter account for the series has officially announced that the next anime project for the franchise is now in the works. Concrete details about the actual format of the project, release date, or production staff and cast information is still unavailable as of this initial announcement, but it’s being touted as a sequel anime project. You can check out the special announcement teaser for the new The Irregular at Magic High School anime below:

If you wanted to check out The Irregular at Magic High School: Reminiscence Arc for yourself, you can now find it streaming with Funimation and Crunchyroll. It’s officially described as such, “April 2095. A century has passed since magic was established as actual technology. The two siblings enroll at a prestigious school for magicians called the National Magic University Affiliated First High School, better known as ‘Magic High School.’ Tatsuya, the older brother, is an ‘irregular” with a fatal flaw to his magic powers.

The younger sister, Miyuki, is a star student with unmatched magical talent. Though they are now close enough to be mistaken as a couple, just a few years ago, the two had a dysfunctional relationship, where they were nothing more than a master and servant. One incident, however, alters their relationship forever. Three years ago in Okinawa, an unforgettable experience turns their souls and destinies on their heads.”

