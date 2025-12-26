The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender Fans Rally to Have The Movie Hit The Screen

Earlier this month, many bending enthusiasts were heartbroken to learn that Paramount was changing things up for Aang and the gang. Following several delays, the next chapter of the Avatar franchise, The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender, was switched from a theatrical release to becoming a Paramount+ exclusive. While the film is still slated to arrive in October of next year, many animation fans aren’t taking the news lying down. On Change.org, fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender are attempting to have their voices heard by rallying to return the upcoming adult Aang film to theaters once again, and you can join the campaign.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the new campaign for yourself by clicking here, holding the title of “Release Legend of Aang Theatrically.” Here’s a breakdown from the campaign itself regarding what they are hoping to achieve, “The Last Airbender series has had a profound impact, earning a dedicated following and critical acclaim for its depth, humor, and cultural significance. It’s a story that deserves the grandeur of a theatrical experience, like it’s creators had originally intended. Moreover, a theatre release will amplify its reach, drawing in curious viewers who may not engage with streaming platforms, thus expanding its audience exponentially. Historically, cinema releases offer unrivaled excitement and fan engagement. They create an opportunity for events, cosplay gatherings, and discussions that foster community and help keep the spirit of the franchise alive. Many fans, myself included, have been eagerly waiting for this cinematic moment since the animated series concluded, yearning for the collective experience of sharing laughs, tears, and gasps.”

The campaign description continues, “Let’s appeal to Paramount to reconsider their strategy and listen to the fans’ desires. We propose a dual release model, where the film would first debut in theaters, followed by a streaming release. This approach effectively balances the company’s financial interests while also respecting the cultural legacy and audience’s anticipation. Join me in signing this petition. Let’s bring Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender to theatres and give it the cinematic debut that it truly deserves. Your signature can make a difference in showing Paramount that the heart and passion of the creators’ work is worth fighting for.”

What Will Adult Aang Do?

paramount

Recently, alongside the news that The Legend of Aang was ditching theaters, the upcoming adventure confirmed new voice actors that will be joining the cast. The new additions include Taika Waititi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Dee Bradley Baker, Peta Sergeant, Freida Pinto, and Ke Huy Quan. With the movie being teased as Aang discovering a new power that threatens his world, the adult iteration of the character is one that fans have been waiting to see since he made brief appearances in the sequel series, The Legend of Korra. While Paramount might be switching Aang’s return from theaters to streaming, the studio also plans on releasing a new television series, Avatar: Seven Havens, that will take place following Korra’s story.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!