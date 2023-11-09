Another Popular Isekai Is Getting the Anime Treatment

If you thought the isekai anime trend was over, well – you better think again. The genre is still incredibly popular with anime fans, and studios are taking note. After all, The New Gate has just announced its own anime, and the light novel's readers are celebrating the big reveal.

According to creator Shindig Kazanami, The New Gate is getting its own anime. The project will go live in 2024 though we are not sure when. As you can see below, a poster for The New Gate has been released, and we know a few of its leading actors.

(Photo: Cloud Hearts / Yokohama Animation Labs)

To start, Shin will be played Kensho Ono while actress Asahi Seto oversees Schnee. Other stars like Kaede Hondo are attached to the anime, and Tamaki Nakatsu is set to direct the project. As for its production home, The New Gate will be joint venture by Cloud Hearts and Yokohama Animation Lab.

If you are not familiar with The New Gate, no sweat! The light novel has a manga adaptation, and that is published digitally by One Peace Books. So if you want to know more about the hit series, you can read the official synopsis for The New Gate below:

"THE NEW GATE―an online game transformed into a life-and-death struggle for its players. Thanks to the valiant efforts of Shin, the most powerful of them all, an end to the game and freedom for everyone seemed within reach. But just moments after Shin defeats the game's final boss, he finds himself bathed in an unknown light and transported some 500 years into the future of the in-game world. Thrown from a simple game gone wrong into a strange new land, one young swordsman of unrivalled strength is about to embark on a legendary journey!"

What do you think about this latest anime order? Do you think the isekai anime trend is anywhere near done? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!