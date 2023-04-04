The Powerpuff Girls Is Finally Streaming on Netflix

The Powerpuff Girls is now finally streaming all of its episodes (including the specials) with Netflix! The Powerpuff Girls is still one of the most memorable animated series to ever release with Cartoon Network as the Craig McCracken animated series remains one of the standout releases for many animation fans of a certain generation. It's such a successful franchise that not only did it return for a reboot series, but is also now in the works of a second reboot series with Craig McCracken actually returning to help produce the new The Powerpuff Girls animated series. Now there's a way to check out all of the original's episodes.

The Powerpuff Girls follows the three sisters Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup as they protect the city of Townsville from all sorts of villain and monster attacks. The Powerpuff Girls has been available to stream (along with The Powerpuff Girls Movie) on HBO Max, but now fans hoping for it to come to Netflix now have their chance to check it out as the full six season run of the original The Powerpuff Girls series is now available on Netflix.

(Photo: Cartoon Network)

The Powerpuff Girls: How to Watch

The Powerpuff Girls' six season run of its original series with Cartoon Network is now streaming with Netflix, and this notably even includes the infamous "See Me, Feel Me, Gnomey" episode featuring Jack Black as well. This The Powerpuff Girls Season 5 musical episode became famous among fans for being pulled from Cartoon Network before its airing in 2004 reportedly because of either images too closely resembling religious iconography, or because of some of the strobing effects. It was also notably not included with The Powerpuff Girls' collection on HBO Max.

Netflix is also streaming two of The Powerpuff Girls specials, 'Twas the Fight Before Christmas and the 10th Anniversary reunion episode, The Powerpuff Girls Rule!! They are available under their own separate entities on the streamer if you are seeking them out, however. If you are jumping into The Powerpuff Girls for the first time now that it's on Netflix, the animated series is teased as such "The Powerpuff Girls are three superheroes, who alternate between going to school, fighting crime, winning at hopscotch and saving the world before bedtime. The girls are called by the town's mayor to help fight using their powers."

Are you going to check out The Powerpuff Girls now that it's streaming with Netflix? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!