Doja Cat Channels Powerpuff Girls’ Ms. Bellum for Halloween

It’s Halloween and that means that people around the world are dressing up for the ultimate holiday of Spooky Season, getting into costume as a wide array of things from popular culture. Getting in on the fun are plenty of celebrities with some truly creative and interesting costumes this year and that includes Doja Cat. The musician dressed up as Ms. Sara Bellum from the animated Powerpuff Girls series for the CarnEvil Halloween party in Los Angeles on Saturday night.



In the Powerpuff Girls series, Ms. Sara Bellum (voiced by Jennifer Martin) is the secretary to the Mayor of Townsville and frequently handles the issues that the Mayor simply can’t. She’s depicted as having long, curly red hair and wearing a red business suit, but her face is rarely actually shown. Doja Cat’s costume plays with that well-known aspect of the character’s presentation by having her costume’s red wig styled over most of her face. She even includes the Mayor in her look as well, wearing a plush of the character as a boutonniere, a stylistic choice very in keeping with the size difference between the two characters (the Mayor is comically much, much smaller than the secretary) in the animated series. You can check the costume out for yourself below.

Dressing up as characters from Powerpuff Girls has been a popular costume choice over the years. Last year, stars of The CW’s Riverdale dressed up as the titular Powerpuff Girls with Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, and Camila Mendes dressing up as Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup with a bit of a modern flair. Fans had long made comparisons between the trio and the Powerpuff Girls given their general aesthetic similarities and hair colors making the costume choice even more fitting. And they could see even greater popularity as Halloween costumes in the future. A live-action Powerpuff project is in the works for The CW, though the road to screen has been a little rocky for the series. In May it was announced that the pilot for the series was being reworked and then, in August, it was announced that Chloe Bennet – who had been cast as Blossom – had exited the project due to schedule conflicts. The series plans to recast.



What do you think about Doja Cat’s Powerpuff Girls-inspired Ms. Sara Bellum Halloween costume? Did you dress up for Halloween this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!