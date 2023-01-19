Powerpuff Girls, Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends Creator Teases Upcoming Reboots

It's happening! Last year, fans were told two of Cartoon Network's top shows were returning to television, and we have creator Craig McCracken to thank. Now, all eyes are on The Powerpuff Girls and Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends as the new year begins. And over on Twitter, the shows' creators just hyped everyone for their comeback.

As you can see below, it seems like work is getting underway on the reboots in 2023. Taking to Twitter, McCracken shared a photo of himself outside the Cartoon Network offices for all to see. It was there the creator said they were looking forward to starting 2023 right by resurrecting two of their most iconic works.

Starting the New Year developing new versions of my old projects at my old home. #powerpuffgirls #FostersHomeforImaginaryFriends #CartoonNetwork pic.twitter.com/VsljTnkEGp — Craig McCracken (@CrackMcCraigen) January 18, 2023

"Starting the New Year developing new versions of my old projects at my old home," McCracken shared. And as you can guess, fans are pretty hyped for the update on Cartoon Network's renewals.

After all, little has been said about the projects since reports confirmed the reboots were happening last summer. At the time, fans were told both Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends and The Powerpuff Girls were getting remakes for younger audiences. According to the reports, The Powerpuff Girls will expand its original world with Bubbles, Buttercup, and Blossom at hand. As for Foster's Home, the reboot will welcome an all-new cast of monsters, and it is being considered an original preschool animated series.

"The Hanna-Barbera homecoming of Craig was an opportunity we could not pass up," Sam Register, president of Cartoon Network Studios, Warner Bros. Animation and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe shared shortly after the reboots were ordered. "Along with his unparalleled sense of fun and imagination, he's bringing two of his greatest works in 'The Powerpuff Girls' and 'Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends,' and we are so excited for these characters to be a part of the new legacy taking shape at the studio."

Are you excited to see what McCracken and his team does with these reboots? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.