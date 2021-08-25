The Promised Neverland Artist Inks New Sketch of Our Heroes

✖

The Promised Neverland became one of the biggest anime franchises released in recent years thanks to an original premise that ramped up the horror levels as orphans Emma, Norman, and Ray attempt to escape from Grace Field House following a shocking discovery regarding their world. Now, with the anime series having come to a close and the franchise continuing to branch out into other mediums, one of the creators of the series, Posuka Demizu, took the opportunity to answer questions about the series while also sharing a brand new take on the heroes of the anime franchise.

The second season of the anime adaptation gained a lot of attention for all the wrong reasons, with many fans being heartbroken regarding the numerous changes made to the television series versus its original manga source material. With the recent series coming to a close, as many viewers believed it rushed through the events that had made the story of the manga so beloved, there are still a number of adaptations that are coming for fans to check out. Amazon is currently working on a live-action adaptation of the series, though details have been few and far between, while Japan released a live-action feature-length film last year that told the story of the first season of the series.

Viz Media shared the brief question and answer session with The Promised Neverland creator, Posuka Demizu, who did a brand new sketch featuring Emma, Norman, and Ray with the final moments of the video also sharing a message that fans can "expect more soon,":

Posuka Demizu, the artist behind The Promised Neverland, answers our questions and draws Emma, Ray, and Norman! pic.twitter.com/BLTKY2aiCf — VIZ (@VIZMedia) August 23, 2021

There has been no confirmation as of yet as to whether or not The Promised Neverland will return with a sequel, though this hint by Demizu certainly lends credence to the idea that this isn't the last we've seen of this horrifying world where humans are raised as cattle to be eaten by monsters. Even if we don't see an official sequel in the manga, it's clear that the story of Emma, Norman, and Ray will continue via a number of different mediums moving forward.

