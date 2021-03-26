The Promised Neverland Finale Draws Major Hate from Fans

The Promised Neverland's big finale drew some major hate from fans! The second season of the anime adaptation was one of the most anticipated debuts of the Winter 2021 schedule following its delay due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but a worrying pattern began to emerge with each new episode. Not only was the series skipping over fan favorite arcs with its original story, but the pace of the narrative seemed to speed up overall as major characters, world building, and more were just half-heartedly mentioned in between what seemed to be some whirlwind introductions.

This began to rub fans the wrong way, but there was still hope that the second season could make up ground by setting a stage for a third season. Well, that's not exactly going to happen as the final episode of the second season indeed was the final one of the series overall as it adapted some major bits of Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu's original manga finale with some new material for the ending.

With such a rushed season leading to an even more rushed ending, The Promised Neverland's second season finale has been drawing tons of hate among fans. While there are some that did like the finale, the overwhelming majority did not appreciate seeing how the series was adapted in the second season.

Read on to see what fans are saying about The Promised Neverland's anime finale, and let us know your thoughts! What did you think of the second season? How are you feeling about the anime as a whole now?