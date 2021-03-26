The Promised Neverland Finale Draws Major Hate from Fans
The Promised Neverland's big finale drew some major hate from fans! The second season of the anime adaptation was one of the most anticipated debuts of the Winter 2021 schedule following its delay due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but a worrying pattern began to emerge with each new episode. Not only was the series skipping over fan favorite arcs with its original story, but the pace of the narrative seemed to speed up overall as major characters, world building, and more were just half-heartedly mentioned in between what seemed to be some whirlwind introductions.
This began to rub fans the wrong way, but there was still hope that the second season could make up ground by setting a stage for a third season. Well, that's not exactly going to happen as the final episode of the second season indeed was the final one of the series overall as it adapted some major bits of Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu's original manga finale with some new material for the ending.
With such a rushed season leading to an even more rushed ending, The Promised Neverland's second season finale has been drawing tons of hate among fans. While there are some that did like the finale, the overwhelming majority did not appreciate seeing how the series was adapted in the second season.
Read on to see what fans are saying about The Promised Neverland's anime finale, and let us know your thoughts! What did you think of the second season? How are you feeling about the anime as a whole now? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
One of the Fastest Dives to the Bottom Ever
The Promised Neverland said manga speedrun go brrrrr
The anime ended. Of course most of the story from the manga was skipped. 140+ chapters of content was wrapped up in about 6 episodes.
Hope no other franchise gets this treatment. pic.twitter.com/k6uecHbekG— 🍎 Ken Xyro (@KenXyro) March 25, 2021
So Many Questions!
**My general verdict for season 2**— TPN Troll 🤡 (@TpnTroll) March 26, 2021
“What where how when where how why what when how where why”#ThePromisedNeverlandseason2 pic.twitter.com/4ppW9C7ZHP
"What an Utter Failure and Embarrassment"
Whoever was in charge of production and decided to adapt this series into 24 episodes needs to lose their job. What an utter failure and embarrassment. #PromisedNeverland— Ben (@SeaTacticsYT) March 25, 2021
Non-Manga Readers Could Tell Something Was Off Too!
I've never even read the manga but the ending to The Promise Neverland anime was just bad. #PromisedNeverland pic.twitter.com/GlXuAmndfL— PhantomVash808(Bucs Going For 2) (@PhantomVash808) March 26, 2021
But Who Though?
WHO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THAT ENDING#PromisedNeverland pic.twitter.com/XgPFdl73yp— ᵃᵏⁱʳᵉ (@wydcayne) March 26, 2021
Seriously, Why Even Do This?
WHAT WAS THE POINT OF INTRODUCING THE QUEEN AND DEMON NOBILITY #PromisedNeverland pic.twitter.com/KbW39oHZQY— FlexStyle (@FlexStylez) March 26, 2021
Good Luck With this One!
Anime onlys good luck trying to figure what this means#PromisedNeverland pic.twitter.com/WaqZ31xDZz— kyle (@Critically14) March 26, 2021
A Second Season Would Have Been Nice, Too Bad it Didn't Happen!
Can we all agree that #PromisedNeverland S2 never happened, and whatever we got was some kind of cruel joke pic.twitter.com/zrY5GZnJ6a— Rinsk (@RinskArt) March 26, 2021
Well...
Latest episode of #PromisedNeverland got me like: pic.twitter.com/CVyJ1tTi9h— Brennen lee (@fusrodah42) February 19, 2021
Was it All Bad Though?
LIKE LOOK HE IS SO BIG NOWNENDBEKENS, so many things were not explained, so that kinda sucks, but wow that last part was sad #PromisedNeverland pic.twitter.com/FWShLgbLHB— EmmasGiraffes (@ppppetra2) March 25, 2021