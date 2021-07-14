The Promised Neverland Creators Announces Upcoming Oneshot

✖

The Promised Neverland had a controversial ending for its anime, to say the least, with many fans responding negatively to the way that the second season wrapped the story of the orphans of Gracefield House, but it seems as if creators Kaiu Shirai and Demizu Posuka are far from done when it comes to the world of manga. Announcing a new one-shot in an upcoming issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, fans are left wondering if the creators of Emma and her friends navigating through a world of monsters will continue with a new story that explores the demonic landscape.

The controversy surrounding The Promised Neverland's second season, which acted as a series finale for the anime produced by Clover Works came down to several different factors. A number of long-anticipated storylines from the manga were seemingly left on the cutting room floor, such as Goldy Pond, with numerous other changes being made that switched up how the story of the anime differed from that of the manga. On top of these changes, the final moments of the series were explored in a series of still images, that, according to many fans, rushed through the events of the show's finale at a pace that caused many viewers' heads to spin.

Twitter Outlet WSJ_Manga shared the news that both Kaiu Shirai and Demizu would be returning with a new one-shot in "DS3" premiering in the upcoming Weekly Shonen Jump that will help in celebrating the fifth anniversary of their spooky tale in The Promised Neverland:

Kaiu Shirai & Demizu Posuka will be publishing a new work titled 'DC3' in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #35 to commemorate The Promised Neverland's 5th Anniversary. — Shonen Jump News - Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) July 14, 2021

While the anime came to a close, there are plenty of The Promised Neverland projects that are on the horizon, as Amazon is currently working on creating a live-action adaptation of the series, following the creation of a live-action feature-length film that was released in Japan. While there has been no official sequel revealed for the series that took the world by storm when its anime first debuted, this upcoming one-shot might take us back into the world of Gracefield House.

Do you think we'll be seeing a sequel to The Promised Neverland with this upcoming story from its creators?