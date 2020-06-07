The Promised Neverland Confirms it Will End Next Week

After teasing its final climax for the last few months, The Promised Neverland has confirmed it will officially come to an end next week with the next issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Series creators Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu began the final arc of the series some time ago, but it was kind of tough to guess just what the plan was for the finale. Not only that, it was made even less clear with several teases of climaxes and an "imminent" finale over the last few months. But now all of that has come to an end.

Chapter 180 of the series ends with one of the biggest cliffhangers yet as The Promised Neverland confirmed it will officially be coming to an end with Chapter 181 of the series. Now that important mysteries have been solved with the full reveal of the human world and the content of Emma's new promise, now all that's left to do is bring the series to an end.

The Promised Neverland has been divisively received over the last few arcs as fans have debated whether or not the series had lost the impact that had come with the Jailbreak and Goldy Pond Battle arcs. The final arc of the series has had more positive reception over the last few chapters, however, as many fans have been praising the moves the series is making as it prepares for the end.

Now that Emma and the other kids of the Grace Field House have officially made their way to the human world, and Emma has revealed the terrible reality of her new promise with the demons, all that's left to do is reunited all of them with one another on the other side of the conflict. These kids have been fighting for a peaceful future this entire time, and now we will see whether or not they have successfully reached that goal.

What do you think? Are you sad to see the series officially coming to an end? Will The Promised Neverland have a happy ending after all of this struggle? Will Emma be reunited with the other kids? Will there be a time skip of some sort for the final chapter? What will be a satisfying ending for the series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

