‘The Promised Neverland’ Reveals Episode 4 Synopsis, Title

The Promised Neverland is a few episodes into its first season, and the show has already become a must-watch of the season. The suspenseful story has got fans all over the world hooked, and the synopsis for episode four promises more thrills are to come.

Over on social media, the first details about The Promised Neverland just went live. Episode four will debut later this week with the title “291045” backing it. A synopsis for the episode surfaced as well, and fan-translator Organic Dinosaur turned the blurb around in English.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can read up on the description of “291045” below:

“A battle of the brains to outwit Isabella begins!! Emma and her comrades are bewildered by the existence of someone who’s betraying them!

Emma is disturbed when she find out there’s a child who’s betrayed them by informing Isabella of their activities. Norman and Ray even mobilize in order to discover who’s betrayed them. On the other hand, Isabella summons Krone and in order to ask her about the living situation at the house…

How will Emma and her comrades move forward? Emma wants to have faith in the children who live in the house. She takes Ray’s advice and surveys Gilda an the others.”

With Emma and Norman clued into the secrets behind their orphanage, the kids are more desperate than ever to escape the home with their siblings. The revelation of a mole has burned holes into the pair’s plan, but Emma isn’t sure how to suss out the traitor. With her loved ones on the line, it is up to Emma to put her big brain to work to find her culprit, but the idea of the traitor being one of her siblings is almost too much to bear.

So, will you be checking out this new episode? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016. The series is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release and is described as follows, “Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”