The Promised Neverland Creator Teases Fans About Manga's Final Chapter

Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu's The Promised Neverland will be officially be coming to an end with the next issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and series illustrator Demizu is teasing a huge final chapter for the series finale. With the penultimate chapter of the series leaving Emma and the other members of the Grace Field House in flux as they make their way through the mysterious human world, fans have been wondering just how the series will come to an end. Posuka Demizu shared a comment with fans during the latest Shonen Jump that not only teased the huge finale chapter, but how "overwhelming" it will be as well.

Posuka Demizu said the following about preparing for the jam packed final chapter of The Promised Neverland (as translated by @TPNManga on Twitter), “Next week is whipping 27 pages! Usually it's around 19 pages, so it's quite an overwhelming quantity. Right now (June 6th) I'm drawing, it's okay, it'll be done by next week! I've put some good faces of Ray so look forward to them!”

As The Promised Neverland prepares for its final chapter, the penultimate release of the series left fans stunned with a heartbreaking Emma scene as there is currently no telling whether or not it will be a happy ending. But hopefully the tease of "good" Ray faces is a sign of great things to come!

Are you ready for The Promised Neverland is coming to an end later this week? How do you feel about the series' final arc? How do you think it will all come to an end? Will we get a happy ending? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.