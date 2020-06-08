The Promised Neverland Stuns Fans with Heartbreaking Emma Sacrifice

The Promised Neverland is getting ready for its series finale, and it broke hearts with a major Emma reveal in the latest chapter. As the series prepares to bring it all to an end, the penultimate chapter fully revealed the consequences of Emma's new promise with the demon world. Although the children of Grace Field House all officially made their way to the human world without many problems, they sound found out that Emma was nowhere near them. As it turns out, Emma indeed lied to them about what she had to give up in order to craft the new promise.

Emma previously told them that she was able to make the promise without a sort of consequence, and that their suffering was the price of admission to the human world. But that was a bold faced lie as it's revealed in Chapter 180 that Emma had to sacrifice all of her memories in order to fulfill the new bargain.

Emma was sort of telling a half-truth when she noted how the demon fulfilling the promise was interested in her family, and couldn't touch them because they are involved in the deal. But as a form of payment, the demon instead asks for Emma's loving memories of her family and told her that she'll never see her family again.

She accepts without hesitation, and suddenly awakes in the human world in a cold and far-off place away from the others. As the penultimate chapter comes to an end, it's clear that the Grace Field House kids have been searching for her for some time. She might not have her memories, but she's still got an emotional resonance from them left.

This is what is giving fans hope about the final chapter of the series, and you can read on to see what fans are saying about Emma's big sacrifice. How do you think The Promised Neverland will come to an end? Will Emma get her memories back? Will she be reunited with her family? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!