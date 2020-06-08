The Promised Neverland Stuns Fans with Heartbreaking Emma Sacrifice
The Promised Neverland is getting ready for its series finale, and it broke hearts with a major Emma reveal in the latest chapter. As the series prepares to bring it all to an end, the penultimate chapter fully revealed the consequences of Emma's new promise with the demon world. Although the children of Grace Field House all officially made their way to the human world without many problems, they sound found out that Emma was nowhere near them. As it turns out, Emma indeed lied to them about what she had to give up in order to craft the new promise.
Emma previously told them that she was able to make the promise without a sort of consequence, and that their suffering was the price of admission to the human world. But that was a bold faced lie as it's revealed in Chapter 180 that Emma had to sacrifice all of her memories in order to fulfill the new bargain.
Emma was sort of telling a half-truth when she noted how the demon fulfilling the promise was interested in her family, and couldn't touch them because they are involved in the deal. But as a form of payment, the demon instead asks for Emma's loving memories of her family and told her that she'll never see her family again.
She accepts without hesitation, and suddenly awakes in the human world in a cold and far-off place away from the others. As the penultimate chapter comes to an end, it's clear that the Grace Field House kids have been searching for her for some time. She might not have her memories, but she's still got an emotional resonance from them left.
This is what is giving fans hope about the final chapter of the series, and you can read on to see what fans are saying about Emma's big sacrifice. How do you think The Promised Neverland will come to an end? Will Emma get her memories back? Will she be reunited with her family? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
It Was Sadly All a Lie...
The promised neverland 180— Waad 🌊 (@WaadSalah17) June 7, 2020
So Emma lost her memories and lied to them 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8LIaeGKEyB
There's Dirt in Our Eyes...
the promised neverland ends next week with chapter 181
emma lost her memories
I AM NOT CRYING, YOU ARE
can’t wait that chapter 180 will destroy my heart and my soul pic.twitter.com/6q31BYjURo— ╰ 🌾 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐢 ˎˊ- (@tsukkistrash) June 4, 2020
WHY EMMA
i just read the latest issue in the promised neverland and all i can say is eMMA WHYY 😞😭— Kai (@achootsumu) June 8, 2020
Is There Still Hope?
The Promised Neverland chapter 180 spoilers
I knew Emma wouldn't be left behind nor would she get killed. I'm glad there's hope for all of them to be together again ^^ This arc is exactly what I was expecting it to be. pic.twitter.com/rgntcAOKx1— 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝑲𝒂𝒊𝒏 🚬 (@MisatosHusband) June 7, 2020
Emma Deserves Better!
The Promised Neverland 180 Spoilers
Wtf this is so sad and cruel?? This really is the worst thing that could happen to her, Emma deserves so much better ;-; pic.twitter.com/GgGgLTv6eV— 💫✨ (@starry___moon) June 7, 2020
An Important Sacrifice, However
(2/6) The Promised Neverland
YESSS SHE LIED!!!!! What a redemption. See this is why the sacrifice was important, this is a very meaningful moment for Emma's character, let's go emma!! pic.twitter.com/octNJeHQHp— May Lee in KOF XV (reading Vagabond) (@lee_kof) June 7, 2020
But How Will it End?
The Promised Neverland, This chapter was an interesting way to pick up from the last. With Emma now in a new home with this old man with her memories lost. It just makes me curious on how they'll end this next week. Though I got to say the imagery and art is stellar. pic.twitter.com/ipzkExuT0a— CaptainChiyoko (@CapnPanty) June 7, 2020
Will it All Be Undone?
Read this weeks Promised Neverland. So sad for Emma
That being said, if she meets the family again, I hope her sacrifice isnt undone. I feel it would cheapen what Emma did and the entire series for this to happen in the penultimate ch and undo it for a happy ending. #TPNSpoilers— Craig Gautrey (@CSGautrey) June 8, 2020
