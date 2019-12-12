The Promised Neverland Live-Action Film Reveals Release Date

The Promised Neverland is making the journey into live action like so many other anime franchises before it, having already cast the film and releasing stills from the upcoming horror story for fans to sink their teeth into. While the story of Emma, Ray, and Norman is a scary one, it’s also one of the most popular anime franchises to date, focusing on a terrifying situation of an orphanage that is attempting to navigate a world where the next thing on the menu is themselves! Now, new details about the upcoming live action adaptation have revealed just when fans can expect to see this movie hit theaters!

Crunchyroll shared the details that The Promised Neverland adaptation will be released in December 2020, offering us a brand new way to experience the story of a world of monsters and the terrified children that are attempting to save their own lives from inside a carefree orphanage!

While that may seem like a long time away, the anime series and the manga will still be around to give fans the Neverland stories that they are looking for. With a second season of the anime already given the green light and anticipated to be released next year, the manga has been heating up as it spirals toward the franchise’s conclusion.

The anime franchise doesn’t focus on fighting like a number of popular Shonen series like Dragon Ball or One Piece, but rather weaves a dark tale of survival and instinct where the protagonists must use their wits and skills to survive what is an almost impossible situation to escape. If you haven’t had the chance to check out The Promised Neverland yet, there’s no better time to start!

Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016. It’s been a key series ever since its debut, leading to selling over 4.2 million copies in such a short time. The Promised Neverland is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release and is described as such:

“Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”