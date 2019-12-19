The Promised Neverland Director, Producer Shares Update on Season 2

The Promised Neverland has kept quiet since season one ended, but fans can rest assured. The series is still going on strong behind the scenes. With a second season set to debut next year, fans are eager to see what Cloverworks has in store for Emma, and they are not the only ones.

As it turns out, the director and producer of The Promised Neverland are just as excited – if not more so – than anyone else.

Recently, director Mamoru Kanbe appeared at Anime Expo 2019 to talk about his work on The Promised Neverland. It was there he said the second season is “definitely a challenge” but that his team is working on the series’ scripts right now.

Chiming in, the producer of The Promised Neverland chimed in.

“Our first season was definitely centered around our main characters escaping. Now, for the next series, we do want to focus on ‘Is Emma going to be able to keep that promise she made,’” Kenta Suzuki told fans.

“I definitely want everyone to feel the same intense experience as the first season.”

So far, there is no set release for the second season of The Promised Neverland, but Cloverworks did say 2020 is the target year. As for the original series, fans got an update on The Promised Neverland and its impending climax. Shonen Jump confirmed the manga is prepared to enter the climax of its final arc. The note upset plenty of fans, but the knowledge of season two has kept them optimistic. Now, fans only need to wait for an official release date to come down to learn what Emma’s escapees will get up to next.

Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016. It’s been a key series ever since its debut, leading to selling over 4.2 million copies in such a short time. The Promised Neverland is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release and is described as such, “Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”