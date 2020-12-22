The Promised Neverland to Drop Special New Chapter in January 2021

✖

The Promised Neverland is set to return with the second season of its anime, with its first live-action feature-length film already hitting theaters in Japan, but the popular franchise isn't slowing down any time soon with a new special manga chapter set to arrive early next year as well! The upcoming chapter, titled "We Were Born", hasn't revealed much in the way of details for the thirty-two-page installment, but it has stated that it will be focusing on another "Promised Neverland", most likely meaning that it will be painting the picture of another orphanage in this creepy world.

The Promised Neverland's manga might have come to a close earlier this year, but it's clear that there are plenty of avenues for the anime franchise to continue exploring down the road. Alongside the two earlier mentioned venues, the series created by Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu will also be receiving a live-action version in the West with an Amazon-produced television series that will give us a brand new take on the spine-tingling adventures of Emma, Norman, and Ray. Though this trio, alongside their fellow orphans, have managed to escape from Mama's grasp, the same probably can't be said for the countless other orphanages that are currently operating within this world that is ruled by monsters and other things that go bump in the night.

(Photo: Shueisha)

The manga chapter of "We Were Born" will be releasing on January 4th, during the next installment of Weekly Shonen Jump, proving that The Promised Neverland has made a name for itself within the world of Shonen, proving to be a far different story from its fellow anime franchises such as Dragon Ball, One Piece, and Naruto to name a few!

The world of manga has taken some "hits" with the ending of some of their biggest franchises, not only including The Promised Neverland, but Demon Slayer as well. Though fans breathed a sigh of relief when it was announced that the popular Chainsaw Man would be continuing with a sequel following the close of its first chapter, there are franchises such as Attack On Titan and One Piece that are moving closer to their curtain calls!

Will you be picking up this new chapter for The Promised Neverland? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and this terrifying world of monsters!

Via ANN