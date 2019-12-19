The Promised Neverland Set for Fall 2020 Release

It has been a little while since audiences were greeted by Emma, Norma, and the whole gang. The Promised Neverland wowed fans with its first season which took the anime industry by storm this year. Upon its end, fans were assured a second season is on the way, but no one knew when it would debut next year.

Now, it seems like that information has surfaced. According to AIR, the outlet is reporting The Promised Neverland is slated to go live in Fall 2020.

The report does not have an exact release date, but The Promised Neverland is eyeing an October date. The late release piqued plenty of attention as many hoped the show would return in the spring. The Promised Neverland had an early release this year, leaving many to assume a Spring 2020 release was likely. But as it turns out, October is what works best for the series.

Few details are known about season two at this point, but the anime’s crew did tease fans about it this summer. Director Mamoru Kanbe appeared at Anime Expo 2019 where ComicBook.com was in attendance. It was there the director said season two has “definitely a challenge” with producer Kenta Suzuki adding:

“Our first season was definitely centered around our main characters escaping. Now, for the next series, we do want to focus on ‘Is Emma going to be able to keep that promise she made. I definitely want everyone to feel the same intense experience as the first season.”

For now, fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for The Promised Neverland. Season one ended on a low point for characters like Norman, but Emma and Ray have not lost hope just yet. The gang are determined to save all the children from their orphanage’s sinister goal but escaping fate is always easier said than done.

Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016. The series is described as such, “”Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”