‘The Promised Neverland’ Season 2 Reportedly Ordered

The Promised Neverland has come to an end as the winter anime cour wrapped this week. As spring gets ready to roll in, fans were left wondering about the fate of Emma and her fellow orphans, but audiences will not be forced to wonder for long.

After all, The Promised Neverland is ripe for a new season, and one report suggests new episodes have already been ordered.

Yesterday, fans began to speculate whether or not The Promised Neverland would get a new season. Fans in Japan hit up forums to suggest a season two debut for 2020, and it appears like that guess was spot on.

“The Promised Neverland” S2 anime announced for 2020 https://t.co/08YeFYXBT6 pic.twitter.com/BogLCmmepZ — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) March 28, 2019

A well-known anime profiler Moetron News got fans going when they posted an image that seemingly confirms the anime’s return. The promo image features the three leads of The Promised Neverland and text which confirms the show’s season two comeback in 2020.

So far, there is no official word from CloverWorks on this season order. The image appears to have been leaked, so fans will have to wait for an official copy to go live for final confirmation. Still, the success of The Promised Neverland makes it easy for netizens to buy into this report. With so much story left to explore, the shonen series has room to grow, and fans are excited to see where it will go next.

Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016. It’s been a key series ever since its debut, leading to selling over 4.2 million copies in such a short time.

The Promised Neverland is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release and is described as such, “Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”

