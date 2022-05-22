Pizza Hut Launches Ad Campaign with Anime's Very Best Girls

✖

There are few things more perfect in this world than pizza, and it turns out Japan is trying to make the dish that much better. After all, Pizza Hut has announced its new ad campaign for the summer. The company is combining pizza with anime girls, and the leads of The Quintessential Quintuplets is ready to celebrate.

Pizza Hut announced the epic collaboration on Twitter. According to the company, the Nakano sisters are working part-time at Pizza Hut in a bid to celebrate their new movie. The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie did just debut in Japan, and its leads are acting as models for Pizza Hut.

If you want to nab Pizza Hut gear with the girls on it, fans will need to order a single 'My Box' meal. The food will be boxed in packing with the Nakano girls printed on it. The promotion will run from June 1st to July 3rd. And as the collab goes on, original goodies from Pizza Hut will be released to hype the sisters.

READ MORE: The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie Readies for Release With Final Trailer | Watch: The Quintessential Quintuplets Debuts Season 2 Opening and Ending

If you are not familiar with Nakano girls and their best girl status, you can watch The Quintessential Quintuplets right now on Crunchyroll. The anime's current seasons are available to watch right now, and its official synopsis can be found below:

"Uesugi Fuutarou, a high school second-year from a poor family, receives a highly appealing offer to work part-time as a tutor... but his students turn out to be girls from his own class! What's more, they're quintuplets... and all five are beautiful, but happen to be problem students who have borderline grades and hate studying! Looks like his first assignment will be to win all the sisters' trust?! Every day is a wild party in this rom-com centering around the quintuplet sisters of the Nakano household!"

What do you think about Pizza Hut and its new anime collab? Which other series need to team up with the pizza chain? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.