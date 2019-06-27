The Rising of the Shield Hero Cast to Attend Crunchyroll Expo

The Rising of the Shield Hero is one of anime’s biggest titles, and the series saw its first season came an end this week. With fans reeling from the loss, netizens are returning to Naofumi’s debut and restarting the show from episode one, but Crunchyroll is here to help fans through this trying time.

After all, the company has confirmed the cast of The Rising of the Shield Hero is about to come stateside for its annual convention.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Crunchyroll let fans know several people who worked on The Rising of the Shield Hero will be coming to Crunchyroll Expo 2019 this summer. Musicians MADKID will be present alongside music composer Keven Penkin.

As for the anime itself, character designer Masahiro Suwa will attend alongside producer Junichiro Tamura. Finally, the voice actress of Myne will appear, so fans can meet actress Sarah Emi Bridcutt in person.

With the anime having just closed its first season, fans are feeling excited about this big news. Recently, the lead stars behind The Rising of the Shield Hero released comments through Crunchyroll about the show’s finale. It was there Kaito Ishikawa who voices Naofumi thanked fans for supporting the series so devotedly.

“Thank you so much for watching over Naofumi and his party’s journey for the past half a year! All to be left is the last battle so don’t miss it till the end!”

Asami Seto, the voice of Raphtalia, seconded these thoughts with her own touching statement along with Filo’s actress Rina Hidaka. Now, fans will just have to wait until Crunchyroll Expo 2019 comes around this August in San Jose.

So, did you check out The Rising of the Shield Hero this season? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally conceived as a series of light novels written by Aneko Yusagi in 2013, The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s anime adaptation is produced by Kinema Citrus and directed by Takao Abo. The series is described as such:

“Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”