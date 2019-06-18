Exclusive The Rising of the Shield Hero Clip Teases Terrible New Danger

The Rising of the Shield Hero has set Naofumi on a new path to discovering the secret behind the waves, and involves him exploring other regions of the world. Fans have seen one part of it as the Cal Mira Archipelago has not only helped Naofumi grind some levels, but introduced him to two new allies in L’Arc and Therese. But at the end of the latest episode, it was revealed that Cal Mira has been marked as the target for the next big wave.

With 48 hours until the next wave attacks the village, Naofumi and the others have to scramble to prepare. Luckily by the looks of this exclusive sneak peak a Episode 24 of the series, it seems like Melromarc’s forces were able to help. But this has introduced a whole new level of danger as Melty is put in a dire situation. Check it out in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Premiering on Crunchyroll and VRV Wednesday, June 19th at 7:30 AM PST, The Rising of the Shield Hero Episode 24 is titled “Guardians of Another World” and the synopsis for it reads as such, “Melromarc brings a large fleet to fight the Wave out at sea. While the queen takes charge and leads the operation well, the other three heroes prove useless yet again, leaving Naofumi to do it all alone. Later, he gets help from L’arc and Therese to fend off the monsters, but then…”

Originally conceived as a series of light novels written by Aneko Yusagi in 2013, The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s anime adaptation is produced by Kinema Citrus and directed by Takao Abo. You can currently find The Rising of the Shield Hero streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV. The series is described as such:

“Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”