The Rising of the Shield Hero Shares Season 2 Release Date

The Rising of the Shield Hero has been out of the picture for some time, but the series will not stay on the outs for much longer. A new season is in the works, and fans have been eyeing the comeback carefully since it was announced. And now, we have finally learned when The Rising of the Shield Hero season two will go live.

According to a new report from Japan, the anime will return to TV on April 6th. Season two should be simulcasted in the United States as usual over on Crunchyroll. And of course, you can catch up on season one through the streaming service if you have not already.

For those who aren’t familiar with The Rising of the Shield Hero, the isekai tale was created by Aneko Yusagi in 2012 as a book series. The story then made its way into light novels thanks to the writer’s work with artist Seira Minami. A manga adaptation was then launched in February 2014 before Kinema Citrus gave The Rising of the Shield Hero an anime adaptation. This same studio will return to oversee season two this spring alongside DR Movie.

If you want to know more about The Rising of the Shield Hero, no sweat! You can check out the story’s official synopsis below:

“Naofumi Iwatani, an uncharismatic Otaku who spends his days on games and manga, suddenly finds himself summoned to a parallel universe! He discovers he is one of four heroes equipped with legendary weapons and tasked with saving the world from its prophesied destruction. As the Shield Hero, the weakest of the heroes, all is not as it seems. Naofumi is soon alone, penniless, and betrayed. With no one to turn to, and nowhere to run, he is left with only his shield. Now, Naofumi must rise to become the legendary Shield Hero and save the world!”

