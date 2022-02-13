The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Trailer Teases Naofumi’s Dilemma

The Rising of the Shield Hero is gearing up some major new battles and challenges for Naofumi Iwatani and his party, and the series showed off what to expect with the newest trailer for the second season! It’s been quite a rough wait for the second season of the series as following the release of the debut season, it was confirmed that The Rising of the Shield Hero would not only be returning for a second season, but a third one too. It was originally supposed to return last fall, but was unfortunately delayed until a release in later this spring.

With the second season airing in Japan (and streaming with Crunchyroll) this April, The Rising of the Shield Hero has released the first full trailer for the new episodes. Previous promotional materials teased unexpected additions to Naofumi’s party and some wild new missions like taking on a giant turtle, but the trailer has shown fans a taste of just how much more intense this set up actually will be for Naofumi going forward. Fans saw him make some major strides in the first season, but it might not be enough. You can check out the newest trailer below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first season introduced an interesting twist on the Isekai genre that seems to pit different Isekai protagonists against one another as Naofumi learns more about the true nature and trouble with the waves. But that’s something we can look forward to seeing explored further in the new season! If you wanted to catch up with the series before the new season hits, you can now find the first season of The Rising of the Shield Hero is streaming with Crunchyroll. They officially describe the series as such:

“Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”

What do you think? Are you looking forward to The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2? What are you hoping to see in the new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!