The Rising of the Shield Hero Announces New Game

The Rising of the Shield Hero has had an incredible 2019 thus far. Not only did the anime series debut to one of the most popular receptions of the year, but the series recently confirmed that it would be returning for two more seasons. Fans of the franchise have been riding a high, for sure, and there’s a hope that this will continue with the release of the first video game outing. Kadokawa has officially announced The Rising of the Shield Hero: Relive the Animation will be hitting Steam by the end of September 2019.

According to Kadokawa, Relive the Animation will be a special RPG game crafted by RPG Maker MV releasing on Steam in Japan, with an English language release coming later this Fall.

Featuring over 700 visuals from the anime series, fans will be able to adventure around with chibi pixelized versions of the characters highlight Naofumi’s defensive skills in battle. The game will be released in Japan for around $28 USD later this month, and will be coming out with a mobile version — and an English translated release — sometime this Fall.

While there’s currently no release date slated for the next season of the series, this might be a good way to tie fans over until it all hits! If you wanted to check it out for yourself, you can currently find The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s first season streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV in both its original Japanese language release and with an English dub.

Originally conceived as a series of light novels written by Aneko Yusagi in 2013, The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s anime adaptation is produced by Kinema Citrus and directed by Takao Abo. The series is described as such, “Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”

via Crunchyroll