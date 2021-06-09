The Rising of the Shield Hero Cosplay Adorably Brings Raphtalia to Life

✖

One adorable The Rising of the Shield Hero cosplay has brought Raphtalia to life! Aneko Yusagi's original light novel series had grown to a huge new level of popularity due to the successful release of the anime's first season back in 2019, and it's so successful that it was confirmed to be picked up for not only a second season but a third as well. One of the major reasons behind the anime's success was that fans fell in love with the central heroine of the series, Raphtalia. She might have been brought in under shadier circumstances but now she's a key piece of Naofumi Iwatani's party.

Fans saw as she quite literally grew into her new warrior status over the course of the first season, and her continued growth is one of the major draws to look out for when the second season finally does make its debut. It's going to be a bit of a wait before we get to see the much anticipated second season of the anime series, however, but Raphtalia is still living on through some awesome cosplay! Now artist @melissa_lissova has adorably brought The Rising of the Shield Hero's swordfighter to life with excellent cosplay on Instagram! Check it out below:

The Rising of the Shield Hero's first season ended on a pretty big cliffhanger as Naofumi discovered the true secret behind the waves he had been fighting off through the first season, and now he's gearing up for his most intense set of battles yet. This will continue with the second season of the series that will bring in new members to Naofumi's party, strong new foes, and all sorts of new quests that we'll get to see play out. As for when it actually will premiere, there's unfortunately no concrete release date set just yet.

The Rising of the Shield Hero's second season is currently scheduled to release later this Fall, and Crunchyroll has confirmed they will be streaming the new episodes as they air in Japan. You can catch up with the first season through their streaming service as well, and they describe the anime as such, "Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero.

Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?"