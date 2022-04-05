The Rising of the Shield Hero Cosplay Sets Up for Season 2’s Debut With Raphtalia

One awesome The Rising of the Shield Hero cosplay is getting ready for the anime’s return with Season 2 with one great take on Raphtalia! Aneko Yusagi’s original light novel series first made its anime debut a few years ago, and it was such an instant hit with fans that it was no real surprise to find out that the series would be returning with not one, but two new seasons someday. Following a couple of unexpected delays over the course of its production, that actual someday is now nearer that ever as Season 2 of the anime will be making its premiere as part of the new slate of Spring 2022 anime releases.

Picking up following the events of the first season, Naofumi’s party will be taking on some intense new challenges as he readies for the next series of waves full of unexpected enemies. Through the first season of the series fans had watched Naofumi grow into the hero he is at the end of the season thanks to a lot of support from Raphtalia and the rest of his party, and now artist @jackycosplay has shown why Raphtalia was such a fan favorite in the first season with some awesome new cosplay on Instagram! Check it out below:

There’s still time to catch up with The Rising of the Shield Hero before Season 2 hits, so you can now find the first season of The Rising of the Shield Hero streaming with Crunchyroll. They officially describe the series as such, “Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”

