The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Tour Announced

The Rising of the Shield Hero surprisingly returned for its highly anticipated second season last year and quickly confirmed that a third season was already in the works, and The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 is going all out for its premiere with a world tour announced for its new season! The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 is currently slated to premiere this Fall as part of the final wave of new anime releases we'll see before the year comes to an end, and the show's going all out as fans are excited to see what's coming next.

The Rising of the Shield Hero has announced some big plans for Season 3's big premiere with special advanced screenings planned for premieres in five different countries that will end with a final stage event in Tokyo, Japan with members of The Rising of the Shield Hero cast in attendance. It's yet to be revealed whether or not this event will feature more than just the first episode (or what exact dates they will be held), but the premieres will be held in Los Angeles, CA, Austin, TX and Paris, France this July, Mannheim, Germany, Toronto, Canada in August, and Tokyo, Japan in October ahead of the full season's release.

What to Know For The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 was first announced to be in the works way back in 2019 with a confirmation of both Season 2 and Season 3. The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 wrapped up its run last Spring, and kicked off an intriguing new arc in which Naofumi Iwatani and his party explored a whole new dimension with the intention of taking on a massive new battle to come. You can currently catch up with the first two seasons of The Rising of the Shield Hero now streaming with Crunchyroll ahead of Season 3's premiere this October.

Crunchyroll teases the events of The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 as such, "Learning that other nations are enduring the Calamity Waves, Naofumi vows to fight. But before he can begin, word comes that the massive Spirit Tortoise is free. Left unchecked, this rampaging monster could destroy the world. He assembles companions Raphtalia and Filo and a few new allies, one of which reveals scary news—this was no accident. Someone deliberately unleashed the legendary beast!"

