The Rising of the Shield Hero Band Singles Out Season Two's Best Moment

The genre of Isekai has become a major movement within the anime world, with series such as Sword Art Online, Overlord, and Jobless Reincarnation being only a few examples of major series that have gained a fanbase. One of the biggest Isekai that returned recently for its second season is The Rising of the Shield Hero, which follows a young warrior dragged from his mundane life but facing a unique uphill journey in protecting a magical world. Recently, we here at Comicbook.com chatted with the band responsible for the opening of the show to pick their brains on their favorite season two moment.

MADKID as a band helped create the opening theme of the series which remains an extremely recognizable theme within the anime community, with the band revealing which moment best represented their favorite amongst the many moments of Season Two:

"The highlight is definitely when Naofumi is standing up with the leaders of each country. It symbolized how he is becoming accepted by everyone, and it felt really good to see."

To further extrapolate on the music for this second season, Kevin Penkin, the composer for The Rising of the Shield Hero had this to say when it came to the creation of themes for these new adventures of Naofumi and his band of adventurers:

"Normally, there is something that the average person might call a club banger, and I really wanted to oversee one of those tracks for season two. That came in the form of "Gemini", the show's OST. Its vocal arrangement is quite difficult, but, but the execution of that song was really important. Its vocals almost wrap around the orchestra as a challenge. And also, I wrote the lyrics. That is not normally my strong suit, so that was challenging."

While Season Two is still underway, the third season has already been confirmed and will continue adapting the story of Naofumi from the light novel series that first spawned the Shield Hero and the world that took quite a while to recognize that he was the monster that he had been made out to be.

How have you felt about the second season of the Isekai genre? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Naofumi and company.