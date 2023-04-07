The Rising of The Shield Hero Confirms Season 3 Release Window Via New Trailer

Isekai has become a big business in the anime world, with the genre focusing on mundane protagonists who find themselves transported from their mundane world into lands of magic and the supernatural. The Rising of The Shield Hero might be one of the biggest examples, following the titular Shield Hero known as Naofumi. Now, a new trailer hasn't just confirmed the release window for season 3, but has given us a better idea of what the anime hero and his band of adventurers will find themselves up to in their continued adventures.

Following the release of the first season of The Rising of The Shield Hero's anime, the isekai series fell victim to the coronavirus pandemic, as many other franchises had. Despite this, the third season was confirmed alongside the second season's confirmation, with the second releasing its episodes last year making for a quick turnaround time between the seasons. The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 3 will continue to adapt from the light novel series of the same name which first began in 2013 and continues producing new stories featuring Naofumi and company to this day.

The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 3 Trailer

The Rising of the Shield Hero's anime adaptation dropped a new poster to hype the upcoming third season. Alongside the key visual, a new teaser trailer confirmed that the series will return this October, though a precise release date is anyone's guess. It's clear that Naofumi and his friends still have their work cut out for them in this isekai journey:

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into the isekai series, the first two seasons of The Rising of The Shield Hero are currently available on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the isekai anime adaptation, "Learning that other nations are enduring the Calamity Waves, Naofumi vows to fight. But before he can begin, word comes that the massive Spirit Tortoise is free. Left unchecked, this rampaging monster could destroy the world. He assembles companions Raphtalia and Filo and a few new allies, one of which reveals scary news-this was no accident. Someone deliberately unleashed the legendary beast!"

