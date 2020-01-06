This Fan Will Redo The Seven Deadly Sins’ Panned Meliodas vs Escanor Fight

The Seven Deadly Sins has become one of anime’s top pariahs. The series began well enough with season one a few years back, but things have gone downhill from there. Fans have started to push against the series in earnest following its most recent animation flop, but one person is taking things a step further.

Over on Youtube, fans were stunned when one channel shared a big announcement. The page Raysther Animations has decided to redo Escanor’s big fight with Meliodas, and the remaster is almost too good to believe so far.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And if anyone were to benefit from this project, well – Studio Deen should be paying the most attention.

As you can see above, the video is a short one, but it shows Meliodas going up against Escanor. The leader is fully enmeshed in his demonic form which has Escanor worried. The scene takes place just before the pair duke it out for real, and it looks gorgeous so far.

The fluid animation and purposeful lighting makes this fan-made scene far better than the official fight. It is impossible to overlook the night-and-day difference, and there is way more to come.

As it turns out, the fan made this mini-preview to correct Escanor vs Meliodas. The fight was done in the actual show just before the new year, and it was panned on all fronts by fans. According to Raysther Animations, the channel says it plans to reimagine the fight using the manga after “seeing how much fans were looking forward” to it.

There is no firm release for the whole fight, but The Seven Deadly Sins fans can expect to see it in the next few months. You can subscribe to the channel here, and if you are brave, you can watch the actual fight when The Seven Deadly Sins brings season three to Netflix at a yet-known date.

Are you looking forward to this do-over…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

The Seven Deadly Sins was created by Nakaba Suzuki for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2012. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas. The series has so far spawned two seasons of a popular anime series, and even a feature length film that fans can currently find streaming on Netflix.