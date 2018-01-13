‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ Reveals Season 2 Episode Order

Due to the first season’s strong premiere on Netflix a few years back, the second season of The Seven Deadly Sins is set to set screens on fire when it finally tackles the Ten Commandments.

Luckily for fans, the series will have enough time to do the next big arc of the series justice and will be worth the wait.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nanatsu no Taizai: Imashime no Fukkatsu is scheduled for 24 episodes https://t.co/YbIMKLryip pic.twitter.com/IfyMc6H9f7 — moetron | pKjd (@pKjd) January 13, 2018

The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments is currently slated for 24 episodes, much like the first season. The series has recently premiered a recap episode in Japan detailing the events of the first season in preparation for the series’ upcoming second season.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments will officially kick off on January 13 in Japan with a worldwide release on Netflix coming much later. It will have a new opening theme, “Howling,” by FLOW and GRANRODEO. The series will also feature the ending theme, “Beautiful” by Anly. The voice cast from the original season will all return for season two, complete with a mysterious new Deadly Sin, Escanor, the Lion Sin of Pride.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments deals with the Ten Commandments, ten powerful warriors each chosen by the Demon King and bear a powerful curse known as a “Commandment.” It gives them enhanced strength, but will curse them should they break one of the Demon King’s rules. The Ten Commandments lived 3000 years ago until a betrayal from one of their members led to them being sealed in the Coffin of the Eternal Darkness.

For those unfamiliar with The Seven Deadly Sins, the series was created by Nakaba Suzuki. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas.

The series has been published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since October 2012, and has run for 246 chapters and had been collected into 28 volumes as of October 2017. The series has sold over 10 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language released in North America by Kodansha with Crunchyroll releasing chapters digitally as they release in Japan. The series has been adapted into an anime series by A-1 Pictures that ran for 24 episodes from October 2014 to March 2015. Netflix has acquired the English language streaming rights in North America (its second ever exclusive anime series), and there was a short four episode TV special, The Seven Deadly Sins: Signs of Holy War in 2016.