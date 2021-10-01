The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light Is Now Streaming On Netflix

The Seven Deadly Sins is one of the biggest anime franchises that Netflix has made an exclusive for its streaming service, with the series having released what very well might be the final time that anime fans bare witness to Meliodas and his friends in the world of animation. The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light hit Japan earlier this year, and now, fans of the series in the West can experience the last adventure of the Sins via this last movie that sees the world thrown into chaos as the anime heroes are forced to once again team-up to battle a brand new threat.

The Seven Deadly Sins started as a manga series in 2012 via the manga publishers at Kodansha, who are also responsible for printing some other major franchises including Attack On Titan, with the popularity of the franchise giving fans five seasons of its anime and two feature length films. While creator Nakaba Suzuki has been tight-lipped regarding a potential return of the series, with either a sequel or spin-off, there are plenty of fans that would love to once again dive into the magical world of this fan-favorite series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The voice actor for Meliodas for The Seven Deadly Sins’ anime series, Bryce Papenbrook, helped to share the big news that the final movie of the franchise had landed on the streaming service of Netflix, shortly following the release of the final season of the television series in Dragon’s Judgement:

Surprised? The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light is now available on #Netflix 🤯 So many fun Meliodas and Zeldris moments in this film. Let me know your favorite 😎 #SevenDeadlySins #Meliodas #Zeldris #CursedByLight pic.twitter.com/tofSWggEQI — Bryce Papenbrook (@BrycePapenbrook) October 1, 2021

The official description for The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light reads as such:

“Meliodas and his friends jump back into action when the new era of peace is threatened by a powerful magical alliance that could spell the end for all.”

While The Seven Deadly Sins has been a fan-favorite anime series on Netflix, there has been plenty of controversy among the fan community when it comes to some of the animation decisions in the later seasons, though it seems as though Cured By Light is definitely looking to end the series with a bang.

Are you sad to see The Seven Deadly Sins come to an end? What was your favorite moment from the series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Sins.