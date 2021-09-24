The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement’s Final Episodes Now Streaming on Netflix

The final episodes of The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement are now streaming on Netflix! The fifth and final season of the anime kicked off its run in Japan earlier this year and ended this Spring, but now fans of the anime in other territories can finally see how it all comes to an end for themselves. The first half of the final season, Dragon’s Judgement, started streaming with 12 episodes earlier this Summer, so fans have been waiting quite a while for the second half of the final season. Now the wait is thankfully over!

With the final 12 episodes now streaming with Netflix, this means the entire 24 episode run of The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement is now available for viewing. If you have been waiting for the entire season to drop before kicking off one huge final binge, now’s the perfect time to jump in. You have a little bit of time before the anime franchise comes to an even more definitive end with Netflix this October as well, so the clock is ticking on the final season of the anime.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Seven Deadly Sins’ anime continued with an original feature film, The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light, that features an original story from series creator Nakaba Suzuki. This film launched in Japan this Summer following the end of the anime’s final season, and thankfully fans won’t have to wait to much longer to check it out for themselves as Netflix will be streaming this new movie beginning on October 1st in international territories outside of Japan.

This new feature film officially puts a cap on the anime franchise, so fans will get the complete experience this Fall. That means you’ve still got a little bit of time to catch up with the final season’s entire run in time for the new movie’s release. But while the anime and original manga have come to an end, the franchise has continued with an official manga sequel, The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse. This sequel is published weekly in English on the same day it drops in Japan on Bookwalker, comiXology, Kindle & Crunchyroll for those interested in seeing where the story goes from here.

What do you think? Are you excited to see how The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement brings the anime series to an end? How did you like the first 12 episodes so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!