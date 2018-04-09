‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ Releases Thrilling Season 2.5 Trailer

Right now, The Seven Deadly Sins is living it large in Japan. The franchise is still rolling out its second season abroad, and a brand-new trailer for the installment is giving fans a look at what to expect from its back-half.

So, spoiler: Escanor makes an appearance, and fans cannot handle the hype.

As you can see below, The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Ten Commandments has put up a new trailer for its latter half. The trailer shows off all the Sins as they continue their fight against the Ten Commandments, and some big scenes have fans feeling rather curious.

The trailer begins with Meliodas fighting before heroes like Ban appear. The immortal Sin is seen making out with Elaine at one point, and Meliodas continues to show his affection for Elizabeth. As the video continues, the Ten Commandments return to battle, and the whole shtick ends with Escanor. His deep voice is more than enough to get fans excited for his long-awaited appearance, and the Seventh Sin proves he’s got the goods as his hulking frame is teased in a short frame.

For those unfamiliar with The Seven Deadly Sins, the series was created by Nakaba Suzuki. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments officially kicked off on January 13 in Japan with a worldwide release on Netflix coming much later. The series also features the ending theme, “Beautiful” by Anly and will run for 24 episodes. The voice cast from the original season all returned for season two, complete with a mysterious new Deadly Sin, Escanor, the Lion Sin of Pride.

Are you excited for the back-half of The Seven Deadly Sins‘ second season? Did you geet out over Escanor’s appearance? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!