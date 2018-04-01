‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ Season 2 Teases The Reveal Of Its Final Sin

The second season of The Seven Deadly Sins is going down in Japan, and its most recent episode gave fans one of its biggest teasers yet. After introducing its six Sins, the anime has kept its final hero on the down-low, but that will change soon enough. After all, the anime is preparing to introduce the seventh and final member of the Seven Deadly Sins.

Over in Japan, The Seven Deadly Sins released its 12th episode of season two this weekend. The update saw Meliodas continue training his power levels, and it saw Ban encounter his long-dead lover Elaine thanks to some necromancer insights. Even with those exciting moments, fans were still keen on the episode’s brief mention of the Sins’ lost member.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The name-drop was short, but Meliodas made sure to bring up his MIA comrade. After training, the group leader told Elizabeth amongst others that Escanor is even stronger than he is. So, you can imagine how powerful the seventh Sin must be.

So far, the anime has yet to introduce Escanor in full, but fans know the moment is getting close. Thanks to the manga, readers know the man is introduced for the first time after Ban is injured in a fierce battle with Galand. During the ‘Ravens’ arc, the fighter literally runs into an injured Ban and Elaine who are being carried by Jericho, a new member of the reformed Holy Knights. Escanor asks about the other Sins before agreeing to let the trio hide with him, but it doesn’t take long for the Ten Commandments to descend. Escanor waits out the group until the sun rises, and his full power comes roaring back in force. The seventh Sin is able to slice Galand in half with a single swing of his axe, leaving the enemy to break his vow and flee the battle out of fear.

For those unfamiliar with The Seven Deadly Sins, the series was created by Nakaba Suzuki. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas.

Are you excited for the anime to introduce the Sin of Pride? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!