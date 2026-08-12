ReZero’s Studio Has a New Isekai Anime Coming This Fall – Watch the Trailer

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- has been in the midst of its biggest season of the anime to date this year, and the studio behind it has revealed they have a new Isekai anime franchise kicking off its own run later this Fall. Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- has been enjoying its run as the biggest Isekai anime release of the year, and Season 4 has returned for new episodes this Summer for its second phase. But the studio behind it all is going to keep it all going with a new project next.

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WHITE FOX, the studio that brings Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- to life, has revealed that it’s got a new anime series now in the works for a release later this October as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule. Adapting Iris’ light novel series of the same name, Magical Explorer sees a protagonist being brought into the world of a wild erotic game that he never expected but not as the hero, but his wacky friend. You can check out the trailer for Magical Explorer below ahead of its premiere later this year.

Magical Explorer Hypes October 2026 Release With Trailer

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Magical Explorer will be making its debut sometime in October as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule, but a concrete release date has yet to be announced as of this time. Potential international streaming plans have yet to be revealed either, but it’s certainly something to keep an eye out for as it’s going to be brought to life by studio WHITE FOX with Kazuki Ohashi serving as director. Satoko Sekine will be providing the scripts, Ryosuke Kimiya will be handling the character designs, and Kenichiro Suehiro will be composing the music.

Magical Explorer has also confirmed the core voice cast too with Nobunaga Shimazaki as Kosuke Takioto, Ai Kakuma as Ludie, Saori Onishi as Yukine Mizumori, and M.A.O. as Nanami. It’s also a different kind of Isekai than Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- fans would be used to. As Kosuke finds himself reincarnated in the world of a popular erotic game where the protagonist can have somewhere up to 20 plus partners over the course of its story. But he’s not the protagonist character, he’s the wacky friend who’s often ignored.

How Different Is Magical Explorer From Re:Zero?

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Deciding to then ignore the game’s usual story and start diving into the magic system at play in the world, Kosuke finds himself choosing to go further into all of that instead he becomes so strong that he starts to get all of the attention that he wasn’t supposed to get before. It’s a much different kind of story than someone like Natsuki Subaru gets to enjoy in Re:Zero, and it’s likely going to end up being a much different kind of experience than fans of the anime would expect to see.

But thankfully there’s still plenty to enjoy from Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4 to go around as it’s airing new episodes through the rest of the Summer. You can catch up with it all now streaming with Crunchyroll in the meantime with both Japanese and English language audio available, and something like Magical Explorer is going to serve as a major palate cleanse after everything that happens.